Kit Includes: 1 × SF2000 Full Spectrum LED Grow Light 1 × 24″ x 47″ x 71″ Grow Tent 1 × 4” Inline Duct Fan 1 × 4” Carbon filter 1 × Flex Air Aluminum Ducting 1 × Fan Speed Controller 1 × Thermometer and Hygrometer 1 × Timer 4 × 5 Gallon Grow Bags 1 × Trellis Plant Netting 2 × Adjustable Rope Clip Hanger Spider Farmer SF2000 Full Spectrum Dimmable LED Grow Light
Specifications: Energy efficiency (PAR/Watt): 2.7 umol/J Maximum yield: 2,5 grams per watt Quantity of LEDs: 606pcs Spectrum: 660nm, 3000K, 5000K and IR 760nm Veg footprint: 3 x 4 ft Flowering footprint: 2×4 feet Lifespan: >50.000 hours Dimensions:25.5”×10.5”×2.3” Net Weight: 6.76lbs Replace other red and blue light: 2000W Input Voltage: AC100-277V Amp: 1.67A @AC120V, 0.84A @AC240V, 0.73A @AC277V Draw power: 202.3W±5% @AC120V, 196.7W±5% @AC240V, 196.6W±5% @AC277V
