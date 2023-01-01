【MAXIMUM UNIFORMITY & EFFICIENCY】: Unique designed 4 extended LED bars to edges which can provide more even canopy coverage, especially to the outer edges of cultivation areas. With 896pcs SAMSUNG LM301B diodes, SE3000 Led grow lights draw 300 watts with 822.82umol/s, achieving an impressive PPE of 2.75 umol/J, coverage for 90x90cm of high-yielding full-cycle growth.



【UPGRADED FULL SPECTRUM & DIMMABLE】: Full spectrum (380-410nm, 660-665nm, 730nm,3200-4200K,4800-5000K) is perfect for veg to bloom, to adapt to each phase of the plant cycle. The dimming knob is ideal for growers to adjust the light intensity according to different growing stages.



【PASSIVELY COOLED & DETACHABLE DRIVER】: Bar light design and aluminum material on the back contribute to better airflow and great heat dissipation. SE3000 plant growing light comes with a detachable driver and long power cord, thereby reducing ambient heat in your growing space for an extended lifespan. With the waterproof circuit board, worry-free of the moist environment. Easy installation.



【DAISY-CHAIN DIMMING】: The daisy-chain function allows you to connect up to 30 SE3000 LED growing lights – dimming multiple lights simultaneously. Widely applied in the commercial growing (horizontal and vertical), climate rooms, house gardens, home grows (grow box and tents), greenhouse cultivation, pipeline cultivation, and hydroponics.



Specification Upgraded SE3000

Spectrum 660-665nm,3200-4200K,4800-5000K,IR,UV

PPF 777umol/s

Coverage Max Coverage:3x3ft Core Coverage:2x2ft

Lumen 50766Lm±5%@AC120V 51285Lm±5%@AC240V 51026Lm±5%@AC277V

Power draw 300W±5%@AC120-277V

Light Size 610*610*70MM

Package Size 655*225*240MM

Gross Weight 6.3KG

DB 0dB

Input Voltage AC100-277V

Amp 2.455A@AC120V 1.249A@AC240V 1.1A@AC277V

Frequency 50-60HZ

LED 896 pcs

