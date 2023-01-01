Canadian Lumber's created the Big Red Rolling Tray to show not only you're Canadian Pride, but love for the Lumber. We put together this bold, vibrant tray for you to show off your sleek accessories and hold your loose product. With our large axes and strong Canadian colouring, your Big Red Rolling Tray will surely stand out from the rest.



Canadian Lumber created this tray with the true Canadian in mind. With vibrant red colours pulled from our nation's flag and our authentic Canadian axes, you can be sure you're truly representing the Canadian Brand. This tray is perfect for preparing all your materials or used as a separate clean surface to roll on. Still thicker than your average tray, more durable, and dishwasher safe, Canadian Lumber never sacrifices quality for anything. We create products for the Mindful Smoker.



Manufactured with 100% temperature resistant, solid tin. So, you can be sure it will withstand the Canadian summer heat and mid-winter freeze. All of our trays have custom designed corners with additional height to make sure you don't lose any material while rolling up.



Created for the mindful smoker. Canadian's have been chopping trees and rolling logs since the birth of our nation. Keep the tradition rolling with Canadian Lumber by sharing your roots @cdnLumber

