Canadian Lumber All Natural Hemp Papers are made from 100% unrefined and unbleached hemp. The papers are so unrefined you can easily see the raw hemp fibres still intact.



The Greens are made from 100% all natural, unrefined, and unbleached hemp. The hemp plant naturally absorbs moisture. As a result, the Greens are Canadian Lumber's slowest burning paper. The unrefined hemp fibres remain intact, and are extremely clear in this paper. In addition, the unrefined fibres help to even out the burn, allowing for a naturally smooth and even burn.



Canadian Lumber 1.25 Rolling Papers are all natural, unrefined and unbleached. This allows for a quality, slow, smooth experience. Every aspect of our rolling papers is completely all natural. We've even replaced the glue seal with an Arabic Gum Seal; triple distilled tree sap we've sourced from a conflict free region in West Africa.



Additionally, all Canadian Lumber 1.25 booklets come with the reversible tray package. Flip the package and fold on the creases to create the perfect on the go rolling tray. Each booklet comes with 40 papers and 40 filter tips.



We regularly test our papers for impurities & allergens to ensure the quality, and more importantly the safe consumption of all our paper products. Tested at Canada's University of Guelph for allergens, and European TUV SUD certified for product ingredients. So you can be confident in the quality and safety of all our paper products.



Created for the Mindful Smoker, we're bringing you as close to the raw material as you can get.

