Canadian Lumber All Natural Hemp & Flax Paper is made from 100% all natural, unrefined, and unbleached hemp and flax. These papers are soft to the touch resembling rice paper while avoiding the bleach and refinement that often comes with white rice.



THE HIPPYS are made from a unique blend of all natural 50/50 Flax and Hemp. As a result, this blend yields a similar composition to rice paper. Unbleached rice paper is a very rare commodity outside of the food market. So, we found an alternative that allows for a similar feel & burn, but without the bleach and refinement that often comes with white rice. A very high percentage of flax gives these papers a similar feel, and experience to traditional rice papers. The Hippys are soft to the touch while having a slight texture that increases the ease of rolling.



Canadian Lumber 1.25 Rolling Papers are all natural, unrefined and unbleached. This allows for a quality, slow, smooth experience. Every aspect of our rolling papers is completely all natural. We've even replaced the glue seal with an Arabic Gum Seal; triple distilled tree sap we've sourced from a conflict free region in West Africa.



Additionally, all Canadian Lumber 1.25 booklets come with the reversible tray package. Flip the package and fold on the creases to create the perfect on the go rolling tray. Each booklet comes with 40 papers and 40 filter tips.



We regularly test our papers for impurities & allergens to ensure the quality, and more importantly the safe consumption of all our paper products. Tested at Canada's University of Guelph for allergens, and European TUV SUD certified for product ingredients. So you can be confident in the quality and safety of all our paper products.



Created for the Mindful Smoker, we're bringing you as close to the raw material as you can get.

