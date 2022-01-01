The Canadian Lumber OG Log Print Rolling Tray is the first in our series of custom rolling trays. Like the Canadian landscape and its people, our tray is sturdy, durable, and resilient. This tray is perfect for preparing all your materials or used as a separate clean surface to roll on.



Still thicker than your average tray, more durable, and dishwasher safe, Canadian Lumber never sacrifices quality for anything. Manufactured with 100% temperature resistant, solid tin. So, you can be sure it will withstand the Canadian summer heat and mid-winter freeze. Created for the mindful smoker.



In addition, all of our trays have custom designed corners with additional height to make sure you don't lose any material while rolling up.



Canadian's have been chopping trees and rolling logs since the birth of our Nation. Keep the tradition rolling with Canadian Lumber by sharing your roots @CdnLumber