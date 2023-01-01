Canadian Lumber all-natural pre-rolled cones come in coffin boxes, each box contains 6 pre-rolled cones. In this 6 pack, get 3 Coffin boxes at a discounted price (36 pre-rolled cones total).



Canadian Lumber rolling papers are unbleached, unrefined and 100% all natural. We've even replaced the glue seal with an Arabic gum seal; triple distilled tree sap sourced from a conflict free region in West Africa. Bringing you as close to the raw plant as you can get.



The Woods are made from 100% all-natural, unrefined and unbleached wood pulp. As a result of the wood fibres being extremely thin and unrefined, the Woods have been pressed into our thinnest rolling paper. At 12.5 gsm, this is one of the thinnest wood based papers on the market. Our process allows for the natural brown colour of the raw wood to come through in the papers without adding dyes or chemicals. While the intact fibres allow this paper to be durable and keep its natural brown colour. This results in a smooth, even burn that won't go out.



Canadian Lumber pre-rolled cones come with an axe printed filter made with soy ink. They measure a total length of 98mm with a 26mm filter so you have a full 1¼" paper to fill and consume.



Because Canadian Lumber papers are all unbleached and unrefined you can see the raw fibres intact in the paper, this allows for a natural even burn.



We regularly test our papers for impurities & allergens to ensure the quality, and more importantly the safe consumption of all our paper products. Tested at Canada's University of Guelph for allergens, and European TUV SUD certified for product ingredients. So you can be confident in the quality and safety of all our paper products.



Show more