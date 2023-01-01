Canadian Lumber all-natural pre-rolled cones come in coffin boxes, each box contains 6 pre-rolled cones. In this 3 pack, get 3 Coffin boxes at a discounted price (18 pre-rolled cones total).



We've recently released the Variety Pack with all three paper types, allowing you to experience each of the unique three pulp blends we've created.



I. The Woods are made from all-natural, unrefined wood pulp. As a result of the wood fibres being extremely thin and unrefined, the Woods have been pressed into our thinnest rolling paper. Our process allows for the natural brown colour of the raw wood to come through in the paper without adding dyes or chemicals. The intact fibres allow this paper to be durable and keep its natural brown colour.



II. The Greens are made from all-natural, unrefined, and unbleached hemp. The hemp plant naturally holds moisture, as a result, the Greens are Canadian Lumber's slowest burning paper. The unrefined hemp fibres remain intact, and are extremely clear in this paper. In addition, the unrefined fibres help to even out the burn, allowing for a naturally smooth and even burn.



III. The Hippys are made from a unique blend of 50/50 all-natural flax and hemp. As a result, this blend yields a similar composition to rice paper, while avoiding the bleach and refinement that often comes with white rice. The Hippys are soft to the touch while having a slight texture that increases the ease of rolling.



Canadian Lumber rolling papers are unbleached, unrefined and 100% all natural. We've even replaced the glue seal with an Arabic gum seal; triple distilled tree sap sourced from a conflict free region in West Africa. Bringing you as close to the raw plant as you can get.



Canadian Lumber pre-rolled cones come with an axe printed filter made with soy ink. They measure a total length of 98mm with a 26mm filter so you have a full 1¼" paper to fill and consume.



We regularly test our papers for impurities & allergens to ensure the quality, and more importantly the safe consumption of all our paper products. Tested at Canada's University of Guelph for allergens, and European TUV SUD certified for product ingredients. So you can be confident in the quality and safety of all our paper products.

