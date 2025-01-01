About this product
Canavape Complete Gorilla Glue 50ml
Indica leaning terpenes for deep relaxation
High strength, 1800mg
Large bottle for months vs CBD disposables
Made in the UK since 2014
Experience the intensity of Gorilla Glue Canavape Complete, a comprehensive spectrum CBD E-liquid. This powerful Indica hybrid offers an enticing mix of natural terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, and Humulene, exuding a rich scent of sharp pine and subtle earthy notes. Every 50ml container is packed with at least 1800mg of cannabinoids, consisting of CBD & CBG, and is enriched with full spectrum hemp distillate for a true full spectrum encounter, offering an unparalleled entourage effect. Canavape Complete stands out as the ultimate organic CBD e-liquid for vaping CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoids along with essential terpenes.
All Canavape CBD e-liquids feature a generously sized bottle, allowing ample room for customization. With over 15ml of additional space beyond the contained 50ml, you have the flexibility to adjust the potency or cannabinoid ratios by incorporating Canavape additives (available separately) using the convenient screw tip.
Compatible with most vaping setups and e-cigarettes, including our recommended pods and starter kits, Canavape Complete ensures a satisfying vaping experience with a 70/30 PG/VG mix suitable for mouth-to-lung devices.
In the fascinating realm of terpenes, each variety presents distinct fragrances and therapeutic benefits, becoming essential in contemporary wellness practices. Canavape Complete masterfully exploits these synergistic effects, blending elevated levels of particular terpenes with cannabinoids and a variety of other supportive terpenes. For Gorilla Glue, the primary terpenes, Caryophyllene and Myrcene, are recognized for their potential anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and mood-boosting effects, contributing to a unique and enriching experience.
Terpenes enhance the interaction with cannabinoid receptors, improving cannabinoid absorption and fostering a genuine entourage effect, enhancing the overall experience.
About this brand
High Grade Cannabinoids® Is Our Commitment to Excellence! Established in 2014, Canavape proudly holds its place as the United Kingdom's leading brand for high-grade Cannabinoid E-Liquids, CBD vape oils, terpenes, supplements and CBD Oils.
Our journey began as a personal quest for relief from chronic and debilitating conditions. Driven by the need for quality cannabinoid products, Canavape was born.
We believe that the CBD and cannabinoid products we offer are among the finest available. Our unwavering dedication to creating efficacious products led us to establish our manufacturing base in the UK. Here, every product we produce receives our undivided attention, ensuring purity, consistency, and, most importantly, effectiveness for you.
Our Products: Canavape's flagship products, Canavape Complete, Canavape CBD E Liquid, Canavape Extracts and ECS CBD Gold Drops from ECS Supplements, exemplify our pursuit of excellence. These products feature CBD refined to pharmaceutical standards. ECS® CBD, introduced shortly after Canavape® in 2014, boasts a wide range of CBD oils that have undergone refinement since 2017 to meet the most stringent industry standards.
Beyond meeting industry benchmarks, our products delight the senses with rich flavours, natural terpenes, and minor cannabinoids carefully selected to harness the entourage effect.
We aim to provide you with holistic well-being through cannabis compounds scientifically proven to offer numerous benefits. Time-Tested Quality: Canavape and ECS products are not fleeting trends; our product range has remained largely unchanged for nearly a decade.
This stability is a testament to their effectiveness, diverse size and strength options, and the resounding feedback from our satisfied customers. Our founder and laboratory director, Ben, works directly with customers to discern what works and what doesn't. With a personal passion for effective products, the Canavape team is dedicated to offering you the best.
Our Distinction: Our unique distinction lies in over a decade of unwavering commitment to developing unrivalled cannabinoid products. Before any product reaches you, we meticulously perfect and test it. Every drop is crafted in-house, ensuring that you receive only the finest CBD Oil, CBD Vape, and legal cannabis products.
Experience the Canavape Difference! Explore our thoughtfully crafted in-house range and enjoy the convenience of prompt next-day or weekly delivery options. Discover the Canavape difference and unlock a world of well-being. Visit us at canavape.co.uk https://www.canavape.co.uk or contact us at info@canavape.co.uk to embark on your journey to superior CBD products and a better quality of life.
