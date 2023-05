JANE, BUT YOU CAN CALL ME MARY™

Jane, but you can call me Mary™

$25.99

Size *

Small

Medium

Large

XL

2XL

1

Share:



Add to CartAdd to Wishlist



Jane, but you can call me Mary™ Ladies Racerback Crop Top Festival Tank



Features:



3.6-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ringspun cotton/poly jersey

Relaxed fit

Tear-away label

Side seamed

Raw edge armholes

COLOR:



Heather/Olive Green

Cream Lettering

FIT:



Runs Small

CARE:



Machine wash: cold- delicate- hang dry

Show more