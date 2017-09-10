Canna Farms
Burmese Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
5% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
