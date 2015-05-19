Canna Farms
CBD Mango Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!