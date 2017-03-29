Canna Farms
Hindu Skunk effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
49% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
59% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!