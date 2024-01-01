  • All flower Pre Rolls with Non bleached Hemp sleeves
  • Rainshadow Runtz ( Zkittlez x Gelato 41 )
  • Plu-Dough Terp Crystals
  • Canna Whupass Distillate - Blackberry Kush - Dope Cup Winner
Logo for the brand Canna Organix

Canna Organix

Live Beyond the Status Quo
All categoriesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

4 products
Product image for Creme Rose #4 x Gelato #41 Live Resin by Canna Organix
Resin
Creme Rose #4 x Gelato #41 Live Resin by Canna Organix
by Canna Organix
THC 77.91%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lime Dream Tanker by Canna Organix c
Cartridges
Lime Dream Tanker by Canna Organix c
by Canna Organix
THC 90.32%
CBD 0%
Product image for Creme Rose #2 x Do-Si-dos Live Resin by Canna Organix
Resin
Creme Rose #2 x Do-Si-dos Live Resin by Canna Organix
by Canna Organix
THC 78.19%
CBD 0%
Product image for Triangle Kush Live Resin by Canna Organix
Resin
Triangle Kush Live Resin by Canna Organix
by Canna Organix
THC 78.15%
CBD 0%