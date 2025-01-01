510 Thread Battery Compatible

Farm Bill Compliant

1 Gram Delta-8 & Terpenes

No Fillers or Oils Ever

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USP Grade Terpenes

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested

Non-GMO

Analytical Documentation



New and improved, our Delta 8 Cartridges make vaping on the go easy. Affordable and offering 1 Gram of premium Delta 8 and unique terpene profiles, you can't go wrong.



Blue Dream: Smooth blueberry notes provided by one of our original terpene blends compliments a potential superior head high.



Glueberry Express: Lemons...raspberries...perfection. A Canna River favorite.



Green Crack: Green apples, light hempy follow through. In other words, it's really...really good.



Hindu Honeycrisp: Take a walk through a sweet apple orchard, except this time you get a touch of juicy apricots and soft peaches.



Lemon Jack: A bright lemon twist, followed by savory pine notes. The perfect combination of a citrus paradise and a hempy haven.



Mango Cake: A unique combination, nevertheless delicious. A well rounded mango with a sweet vanilla-like cake follow through.



Purple Kush: Deep purple kush notes, and then...a touch of grape. Perfection in the palm of your hands.



Rainbow Sherbet: A mix of fruits, highlighting cherries and limes in the palm of your hands. Truly an incredible tasting Rainbow Sherbet profile, but wait... there's more.



Strawberry Tartz: Flaky, toasty dessert notes followed by a soft strawberry jam. Pure bliss, every time.



Watermelon Zkittles: Uplifting candy flavor terpenes followed by potentially exciting effects. The perfect combination!



Wedding Cake: Fluffy desserts and gentle hemp notes. Make everyday a celebration with our one of a kind Wedding Cake.



Warning



This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.



Advisory



Delta 8 is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. It contains <.3% Delta-9 THC. However, please observe your local laws when consuming Delta 8 products, as it is either illegal or not explicitly legal at the state level in some areas. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill.



Disclaimer



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. Always check with a physician before consuming hemp products. Keep out of reach from children. Read full disclaimer.



Ingredients: Premium Delta 8 Distillate and USP grade terpenes.

