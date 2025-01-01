About this product
Major Melonz, major flavor. A candy-like Delta 8 gummy that provides notes of watermelon with touches of honeydew and cantaloupe.
Take flight with our yummy gummies. The ideal gummy for any beginner or experienced Delta consumer.
25mg Delta-8 Per Gummy / 500 mg Per Bottle
2018 Farm Bill Compliant
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USA Grown Hemp
Third-Party Tested
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Advisory
Delta 8 is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. It contains <.3% Delta-9 THC. However, please observe your local laws when consuming Delta 8 products, as it is either illegal or not explicitly legal at the state level in some areas. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill.
Disclaimer
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. Always check with a physician before consuming hemp products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers
Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid, Sulfate, Citric Acid, Delta 8 Hemp-Derived Distillate, Natural Flavoring, and Coloring.
About this brand
Canna River
Cutting through the noise within the oversaturated Hemp and CBD market space, Canna River is dedicated to providing our consumers with trusted products with third party testing, at incredible prices! Our collection of Hemp and CBD products for sale are designed with our customers in mind. Our passion and dedication to providing the highest quality, yet affordable CBD and Hemp products to our consumers is what drives us. At Canna River, our products can be used for a multitude of holistic and recreational applications.
Canna River understands the importance of high-quality ingredients and we are 100% behind the products we sell, making them easy to use and safe to incorporate into your daily life.
Canna River is home to The Highlighter, The Ultra Tincture, and more.
