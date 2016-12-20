Sweet juicy cherries work in parallel with a tart lemonade profile. Uniquely satisfying, every time.



The new, the one, the only. The Highlighter is a disposable like never before. Bringing you light hempy, yet tasty terpene profiles. With a long-lasting battery and improved airflow, the Highlighter truly is the best delta disposable money can buy. Oh yeah, it's also much stronger now. Enjoy!



Long-lasting USB-C Rechargeable Battery

HHC Distillate & Terpenes Only

No MCT Oil or Fillers

High Strength Formula

Farm Bill Compliant

2.5 Grams of HHC

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USP Grade Terpenes

USA Grown Hemp

Third-Party Tested

Non-GMO



Warning



This product is intended for adults 21 and over. HHC may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.



Advisory



HHC is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. It does not contain Delta-9 THC. However, please observe your local laws when consuming HHC products, as it may be illegal or not explicitly legal at the state level in some areas. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill.



Disclaimer



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. Always check with a physician before consuming hemp products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers



Ingredients: Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) and USP grade terpenes.

