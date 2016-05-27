About this product
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE **
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
About this strain
This indica-dominant hybrid is appropriately named after its parents, Pez and Sour Pink Grapefruit. Its aroma also appropriately follows suit, emitting a pleasant, sweet aroma reminiscent of a juicy grapefruit. Atypical of most strains, Pink Pez’s taste contrasts the smell, rendering spicy, floral undertones on the palate. The strain onsets with a hard-hitting head rush before mellowing out into a heavy-lidded physical effect, making this flower appropriate for day and nighttime use depending upon dosage and tolerance.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
