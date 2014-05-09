About this product
With these beary adorable XL CannaBears, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses!
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE **
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.
