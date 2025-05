This book is for children parents and school staff!



It is Asa's first day at a new school in a new state. Just like any 3rd grader, he worries about making new friends and being accepted. And just like any child who has an illness, he needs to make sure he takes his medicine on time. After being teased, Asa gets a rare opportunity to teach his friends about his unique medicine while he learns an important lesson too.

