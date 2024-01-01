Biodegradable hemp plastic USA made Full color logo Ships printed in 3-5 business days
Add your logo to the most sustainable tray in the industry! These trays are made from biodegradable hemp plastic. Each tray comes with a full color imprint directly printed to the products. Comes in white or brown. Prints and ships in 3-5 business days.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.