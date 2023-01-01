Comes with a full color logo 3 magnetic dab tools are included Great for concentrates Stainless steel Grinder card grate on the top Ships within 5 business days
Add your custom logo to these dabit tools put your brand in front of your clients every time they dab! Their solid metal construction and customizable logo make them the perfect tool for your brand. Comes with a grinder card on the top as well!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.