Get the custom EZ Reach Bic lighters with your logo. The now long stem makes it a easy reach to light any product. Add your logo to the most trusted lighter in the world! BIC Lighters last up to 3,000 lights per lighter. That means your business can get up to 3,000 impressions for each custom lighter you give away or sell.



Custom EZ Reach BIC Lighter:

- Americas #1 lighter

- Child-resistant; safe, reliable, and 100% quality inspected

- Comes in a 40 pack display case

- Print up to 4 spot/solid colors



Every Custom BIC lighter undergoes more than 50 separate, automatic quality checks during the manufacturing process.

