- Size 9 ml

- Print full color logo directly on the cap

- Matte white, matte black, and clear containers are available

- Custom jar or cap colors or sizes are available

- Child-resistant caps

- Perfect for oils, wax, and concentrates

- Made with food-grade strong glass



These square concentrate containers are modern, sleek, and have the best print area available for concentrate packaging. With a direct print on the top, your brand will look much nicer than using a sticker. These food-grade glass containers come with a child-resistant cap.

Show more