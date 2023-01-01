Comes with a full custom label or direct print Made from hemp bioplastic Made in the USA Quick turnaround and ship times Certified child-resistant pop top Biodegradable
Add your custom brand to these biodegradable hemp bioplastic pre roll joint tubes with a full color label or direct full color imprint. These hemp pre roll tubes are #7 recyclable and child-proof. Perfect for pre-rolls, cartridges, vape batteries and any other products that need to be stored in a child-resistant pop-top tube.
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.