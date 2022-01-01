About this product
Our Kraft child resistant bags measures 12″ x 4″ x 9″ and works well for marijuana packaging, edibles, infused products, pills, capsules and other cannabis related items. This pouch features a two-handed zipper opening that complies with ASTM D3475 standards. The inside is metalized to control odors and moisture and keeps content fresher longer. A pre-printed illustration on the inside flap instructs how to open the bag. The bag is heat sealable above the zipper to provide a tamper-evident seal. These bags are smell and odor proof.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.