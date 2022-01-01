Our Kraft child resistant bags measures 12″ x 4″ x 9″ and works well for marijuana packaging, edibles, infused products, pills, capsules and other cannabis related items. This pouch features a two-handed zipper opening that complies with ASTM D3475 standards. The inside is metalized to control odors and moisture and keeps content fresher longer. A pre-printed illustration on the inside flap instructs how to open the bag. The bag is heat sealable above the zipper to provide a tamper-evident seal. These bags are smell and odor proof.