Lock in odors and keep products fresh and discreet inside these carbon smell-proof stash backpacks! Popular with dispensaries and other cannabis affiliated companies, these bags are ideal for travel and storing your strong smell items. Measuring 18″x12″x6″, each bag is offered in a variety of colors and come with a combination lock for total security, several compartments for storage and a water-resistant seal. They also feature a carbon layer on the interior that completely neutralizes odors inside. Great for the strong-smelling stash, medications, vaping accessories, cannabis and marijuana products, rolling papers and more. Put your brand name or logo on display with an included one-color imprint.
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.