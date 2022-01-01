About this product
This newly designed V12 Plus glass blunt is going to take smoking to a whole new level! No more papers! No more burning your fingers or waisting the end of your blunt! Just add up to 1.5 grams of anything you would like and light it. Once finished, you can twist the ash out and reload and keep on going. No more paper, mess, or time wasted on rolling! Just fill quickly twist and smoke!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.