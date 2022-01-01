About this product
BIC lighters are the most trusted lighter in the world and last up to 3,000 lights. That means your business can get up to 3,000 impressions per lighter!
Custom BIC J26 Maxi Classic Pocket Lighter Features:
Americas #1 Lighter*
Comes with a fully customizable digital wrap
360-degree full-color print around the entire BIC lighter
Child-resistant; Safe and reliable, 100% Quality Inspected
Up to 2 times the lights vs. the next full size leading brand
BIC J26 Maxi Lighter
Every BIC lighter undergoes more than 50 separate, automatic quality checks during the manufacturing process
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.