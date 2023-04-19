PH Complete - Super Soil (19-4-23) is one of the best alternatives to slow down the increase of crops grown with chemical fertilizers. It is also useful to enrich plants' life cycle in an organic and beneficial way for the ground. Nowadays, this technique has become very popular within cannabis grows. Living Soil is often called Super Soil, just to clarify, Super Soil is most often a reference to seed breeder SubCool's heavily amended soil. Amended soils normally are not great for clones or seed starting because they are often too “HOT” for Veg. Great Lakes Water Only is a Living Soil

Show more