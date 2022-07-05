Cannabis Extraction Certification Program
Product rating:
5.0(3)
About this product
Take a deep dive into cannabis concentrate production! Cannabis Extraction Pro’s informative lessons and videos teach you everything you need to open, manage, or work at a marijuana extraction facility, including information about multiple extraction methods and business startup. Your certificate will give you the credentials you need to open a cannabis extraction facility.
Want to get a job as an extraction tech? Do you want to work in the cannabis industry making extracts, tinctures, edibles, canna butters, cannabis oils, wax, shatter, dabs, honeycomb, distillate, hash, and other concentrates?
The CTU cannabis extraction certification program is included in the all-inclusive Master of Cannabis Program!
Learn it all online from Cannabis Training University's Extraction Certification Program.
Want to get a job as an extraction tech? Do you want to work in the cannabis industry making extracts, tinctures, edibles, canna butters, cannabis oils, wax, shatter, dabs, honeycomb, distillate, hash, and other concentrates?
The CTU cannabis extraction certification program is included in the all-inclusive Master of Cannabis Program!
Learn it all online from Cannabis Training University's Extraction Certification Program.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Training University (CTU)
Cannabis Training University is the world's leading online cannabis college. Our marijuana certifications are widely accepted by cannabis employers across the US, Canada, and many countries worldwide. CTU has just released all new, updated cannabis certification programs that cover all facets of the booming industry.
The CTU Master of Cannabis Program is the ultimate marijuana certification program in the world! The informative, easy-to-understand lessons and videos cover cannabis medicine, cultivation, harvesting, extraction, manufacturing, sales, careers, business, law, and much more. You’ll get access to ALL of CTU’s cannabis training content and earn certificates from ALL of CTU’s cannabis training programs—a total of 10 certificates! Become the “Master of Cannabis” with the largest, most recognized cannabis certification in the industry!
All courses are offered online and can be taken by anyone, anywhere, at anytime worldwide. Enroll today and make that cannabis job or business a reality!!
Cannabis Training University offers courses for all interests, including: cannabis growing methods, cannabis coking, cannabis extractions, cannabis business startup, how to open a dispensary, CBD and hemp, marijuana as medicine, budtender certification, and even marijuana 101 for those who are new to cannabis and looking to get started with growing and cooking for personal use at home.
CTU's learning management system is also used by over 1000 Universities around the world which allows us to provide the utmost level of quality and an elevated user experience that is unmatched in the cannabis industry.
Cannabis Training University is the premier cannabis school, with over 60,000 graduates, many thousands of whom are working in the industry as a result of their CTU credentials, and over 3 million social media followers.
The CTU Master of Cannabis Program is the ultimate marijuana certification program in the world! The informative, easy-to-understand lessons and videos cover cannabis medicine, cultivation, harvesting, extraction, manufacturing, sales, careers, business, law, and much more. You’ll get access to ALL of CTU’s cannabis training content and earn certificates from ALL of CTU’s cannabis training programs—a total of 10 certificates! Become the “Master of Cannabis” with the largest, most recognized cannabis certification in the industry!
All courses are offered online and can be taken by anyone, anywhere, at anytime worldwide. Enroll today and make that cannabis job or business a reality!!
Cannabis Training University offers courses for all interests, including: cannabis growing methods, cannabis coking, cannabis extractions, cannabis business startup, how to open a dispensary, CBD and hemp, marijuana as medicine, budtender certification, and even marijuana 101 for those who are new to cannabis and looking to get started with growing and cooking for personal use at home.
CTU's learning management system is also used by over 1000 Universities around the world which allows us to provide the utmost level of quality and an elevated user experience that is unmatched in the cannabis industry.
Cannabis Training University is the premier cannabis school, with over 60,000 graduates, many thousands of whom are working in the industry as a result of their CTU credentials, and over 3 million social media followers.