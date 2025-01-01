We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Cannabiz Seed
Celebrating Success with Excellence in Cultivation
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
83 products
Seeds
Northern Lights Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Cherry Pie
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Death Bubba Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Pluto Weed
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Lemon Daddy Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Black African Magic
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Black Truffle
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Godfather OG
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
24K Gold Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Blue Cheese Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Mac 1
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Biscotti 2.0
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Watermelon Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Acapulco Gold
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Trainwreck
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Bear Dance Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Durban Poison Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
THC Bomb Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
White Truffle
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Biddy Early Seeds
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
LA Confidential
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Easy Bud
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Gorilla Glue Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
Seeds
Purple Sunset Autoflower
by Cannabiz Seed
THC -
CBD -
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Cannabiz Seed
Catalog
Cannabis