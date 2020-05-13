About this product
Light a Cannabolish candle for added ambiance, bask in the gentle glow and enjoy an odor-free session, alone or with your circle. For best results light 10 minutes before consuming and leaving lit for 15 minutes afterwards.
Neutralizes odor molecules, doesn't cover them up
Made with natural ingredients, like water and plant oils
Completely free of paraffin wax, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens
Non-toxic and safer around people, pets, and for the planet
Glass container is recyclable