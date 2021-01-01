About this product
Our HEMPoil Tincture is one of the purest CBDOils available. Using CO2 extraction, CannaChi’s HEMP oil is of the highest standard organic grade oils and contains only natural ingredients with no sugars and other toxic ingredients.
Product Features:
Alcohol Free
100% Natural Ingredients
Suitable For Diabetics
Organic Ingredients
GE/GMO Free Ingredients
Product Benefits:
Decreases inflammation
Increases circulation
Fights viruses
Fights free radicals
Relieves depression
Stimulates the immune system
Stimulates libido
Fights parasites
Product Information:
The HEMP oil Tincture is one of the purest CBDoils available. Using CO² extraction, CannaChi’s HEMP oil is of the highest standard organic grade oils and contains only natural ingredients with no sugars and other toxic ingredients. Allowing for safer use, an uptake in bio-availability (how much the body can absorb) and a balancing of the endocannabinoid system.
Size – 20 ml bottle, concentration of CBDoil:
468 mg – 11.7 mg per 0.5 ml
312 mg – 5.85 mg per 0.5 ml
156 mg – 3.9 mg per 0.5 ml
* All flavours contain the benefits of
CannaChi Natural Hemp Oil as well
as that of its own unique properties.
Ingredients:
3 ml Gold CBDOil, 16.95 ml MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) Oil, 00.05 ml Organic Cinnamon Essential Oil
Warnings:
No known allergens. An increased consumption can have sedative effect. Consult your physician.
Directions:
Suggested serving: 1/3 dropper (0.5ml) taken under the tongue one to three times daily.
Servings per bottle: +/- 40 servings.
Store in a cool, dry space.
