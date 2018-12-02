Made of 100% genuine solid walnut and cherry wood that's been sustainably forested, this medium sized 4-Strain Cannador® is a great product for the strain conscious connoisseur who likes to keep smaller amounts of herbs separated and fresh. You can store up to 1 oz of bud in this beautifully crafted piece in either solid walnut or cherry. With 1/2″ thick wood insulated by 1/4″ thick mahogany, you can rest assured that no smell will leak.