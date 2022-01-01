The 9-Strain Cannador® is the ultimate product for the strain conscious connoisseur who likes to keep larger amounts of herbs separated and fresh with nine glass cups. You can store up to 2.25 ounces in this beautifully crafted piece in walnut exterior veneer with a solid wood mahogany interior. With two separate layers of wood and a dual-fitted lip, you can rest assured no smell will leak. The finish is a clear matte to give a more natural look and feel to the walnut veneer.