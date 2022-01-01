Gorgeous coffee colored genuine leather travel case featuring a TiZip® airtight zipper is perfect for someone on-the-go or for a nice getaway. The interior is modular and can be custom configured to allow for up to six 1/4oz glass cups or four 1/2oz glass cups. You can also fit up to two Miron® jars in this travel case and each Miron® jar can fit an ounce. The interior top and bottom is lined with black leather. There is a mesh net pocket beside nylon velcro straps on the interior lid. The straps are adjustable and allow for vapes to be secured. The bottom interior corner features a grinder station that will secure a grinder that has up to a 2.5" diameter and 2.25" height using nylon straps. This travel case comes with your choice of either two 1/4oz or two 1/2oz glass cups or neither and a TSA combination lock may be purchased optionally. This travel case is made with pride by a family owned leather company in the Dominican Republic with over 100 years of doing business.