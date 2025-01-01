Cannabidiol Hempseed Oil - 25% CBD content, 10ml

Our organic hemp seed oil with 25% CBD provides a high quality and natural nutritional supplement. This CBD oil extracted from a European Cannabis Sativa L. plant is an oil produced at the highest level. For the production a gentle CO2 extraction technique is used. The consumer-interesting and healthy cannabinoids can be obtained by this method in a large amount.



When cultivating the hemp plants, we place the highest value on purity and quality characteristics:

- Organically grown

- Made in the EU

- Without herbicides

- Without artificial or chemical fertilizers

- Without pesticides

- Gentle processing



Usage:

CBD oil drops are absorbed through the mucous membranes in the mouth and through eating and drinking.

For prevention, it is sufficient to take 3-5 drops per day. To aid treatment, take up to three times a day, 3-4 drops per intake.



Characteristics:

CBD content: min. 25 % (2500mg +-5%)

THC content: < 0,0 %

Ingedients: Organic hempseed oil, CBD cannabidiol Extract

Content: 10ml (~ 250 drops)



Important note: Shake well before use, keep cool and dark, out of the reach of children.

