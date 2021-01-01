Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Captain's Choice

Captain's Choice

CBD Blend

Buy Here

About this product

A milled blend of our CBD Tonic (100% CBD Tonic but different phenotypes could be included). Typically around 1:1 CBD:THC content, this product has a fresh grapefruit smell and heavy citrus flavours. We take the smaller buds and put them through a specialized milling process that results in a connoisseur-quality product at a value price.

Good to be used anytime.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!