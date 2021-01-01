Captain's Choice
A milled blend of our CBD Tonic (100% CBD Tonic but different phenotypes could be included). Typically around 1:1 CBD:THC content, this product has a fresh grapefruit smell and heavy citrus flavours. We take the smaller buds and put them through a specialized milling process that results in a connoisseur-quality product at a value price.
Good to be used anytime.
