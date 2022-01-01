About this product
At Carmel, incredible flower all starts with a pheno hunt, where we work through hundreds of seeds to find our unicorn. Billy's Pheno features the latest drop that was selected by our Flower Manager, for its unique terpene profile, bag appeal and cannabinoid profile. Because it’s just the right thing to do, all our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed, slow cold cured, and hand packaged. We believe fresh and terpy is best, so all our flower is packaged in a nitrogen flushed pouch that features a perfect airtight seal. Non irradiated, obviously.
About this brand
Carmel Cannabis
We're a craft cultivator based out of Oro Medonte, Ontario specializing in small scale cultivation and unique genetics. All our products are produced in our hybrid greenhouse, featuring 7 individual growing bays. We cultivate in small batches and all our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed and cold cured. Follow us on Instagram @carmel.cannabis for a behind-the-scenes look at our grow and to stay up to date on limited drops.