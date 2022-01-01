At Carmel, incredible flower all starts with a pheno hunt, where we work through hundreds of seeds to find our unicorn. Billy's Pheno features the latest drop that was selected by our Flower Manager, for its unique terpene profile, bag appeal and cannabinoid profile. Because it’s just the right thing to do, all our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed, slow cold cured, and hand packaged. We believe fresh and terpy is best, so all our flower is packaged in a nitrogen flushed pouch that features a perfect airtight seal. Non irradiated, obviously.