At Carmel, making a great pre-roll means starting off with top-shelf whole flower, and producing in small batches for the perfect smoking experience. Each of our pre rolls is hand filled into a slim cone and packaged in a glass tube with a cork top. High Fructose Corn Syrup is an indica dominant strain, which we pheno hunted in house. Bred by Full Moon Genetics, High Fructose Corn Syrup is a cross of GMO x OZ Kush with golf ball, purple marbled buds. This strain boasts an initially offensive and funky aroma with a savory finish.

