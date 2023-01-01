Hot Ch33tos is a cross of Cheetah Piss x Runtz, and was one of the winners from our most recent pheno hunt. When first opening your bag, expect to find dense, light green buds with an intense aroma of gas followed by a pleasant tropical and candy finish. Because it’s the right thing to do, all of our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed, slow cold cured, and hand packaged. We believe fresh and terpy is best, so all our flower is packaged in a nitrogen flushed pouch with a humidity pack. Non irradiated, obviously.

Show more