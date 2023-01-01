Hot Ch33tos is a cross of Cheetah Piss x Runtz, and was one of the winners from our most recent pheno hunt. When first opening your bag, expect to find dense, light green buds with an intense aroma of gas followed by a pleasant tropical and candy finish. Because it’s the right thing to do, all of our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed, slow cold cured, and hand packaged. We believe fresh and terpy is best, so all our flower is packaged in a nitrogen flushed pouch with a humidity pack. Non irradiated, obviously.
About this strain
We're a craft cultivator based out of Oro Medonte, Ontario specializing in small scale cultivation and unique genetics. All our products are produced in our hybrid greenhouse, featuring 7 individual growing bays. We cultivate in small batches and all our flower is hang dried, hand trimmed and cold cured. Follow us on Instagram @carmel.cannabis for a behind-the-scenes look at our grow and to stay up to date on limited drops.