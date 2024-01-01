  • These products have been featured in medical journals, magazines, and at Oscar Red Carpet events.
  • Medical Grade topical skin care products infused with CBD
Axia Medical Solutions is a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor and is FDA Compliant.
The CBDermesse skin care products are an extension of the popular Dermesse anti-aging and acne products that are sold through physician's offices. In addition, the CBDermesse brand includes CBD infused acne, anti-aging, and soothing products. All CBD raw material is Broad Spectrum and tested to a 0.0% THC level. The CBDermesse and Dermesse brands are produced by Axia Medical Solutions, LLC.

