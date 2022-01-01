CHAMP™ CBD cooling gel provides a natural alternative to both chronic pain relief and everyday pain management with a soothing and cooling sensation while the CBD absorbs into the skin.



This pain relief cooling gel contains 1000mg of CBD along with 78 electrolytes and minerals.



CHAMP's electrolytic minerals have phenomenal application that enhance and improve the health and well-being of all living things: human, animals, and plants.



Ingredients: Menthol, Camphor, Colloidal Gold, Phytocannibinoid, Tea Tree Oil, Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E), Methylsulfonylmenthane, Aloe Vera Gel, Cabomer, Glycerin, Purified Water, Triethanolamine.