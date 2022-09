CHAMP™ CBD pain relief rub provides a natural alternative to both chronic pain relief and everyday pain management with a soothing sensation while the CBD absorbs into the skin.



This pain relief cooling gel contains 250mg of CBD with colloidal gold.



Our electrolytic minerals are harvested, not made. Our products contain up to 78 electrolytes and minerals as found in sea water, including magnesium, chloride, and potassium.



Ingredients: Organic Mineral Oil, Ceteyl Alcohol, 78 Trace Minerals, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Vitamin E, Colloidal Gold, Argin Oil, Phytocannibinoids, Benzocaine, Piperita Leaf Oil, Potassium, Methysulfonylmenthane, Magnesium, Chloride Phosphate, Camphor.