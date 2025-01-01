About this product
A dynamic formulation of 78 electrolyte mineral complex and phytocannaninoids that absorbs deep into the skin and muscles. Great for all joint and muscle pain including backache. Assists with chronic pain stimulating the body’s natural healing process. Helps with redness and swelling in the joints, sore muscles and stiffness and soothes general muscular aches and pains. Enhances overall mental and physical balance.
A great choice for post-workout relief.
Perfect for adding to your bath aiding injuries from sports and strenuous activities. Contains a range of minerals essential for the body helping restore the body’s natural balance of electrolytes, often depleted through exercise. Enjoy soaking in these wonderful soothing and relaxing bath minerals for faster recovery to enhanced exercise performance
HANDMADE IN THE USA
Ingredients: Citric Acid, Titanium Dioxide, Corn Starch, Organic Saturated Coconut Oil, 78 Electrolyte Mineral Complex, Colloidal Gold, SLSA, Phytocannabinoids,.
Directions: Drizzle scoop of Bath Soak into a warm bath for a fizzy, invigorating explosion of color, scent, and moisturizing oils. The salts and oils dissolve when place under running warm water to produce a bontanical extract-infused soak.
A great choice for post-workout relief.
Perfect for adding to your bath aiding injuries from sports and strenuous activities. Contains a range of minerals essential for the body helping restore the body’s natural balance of electrolytes, often depleted through exercise. Enjoy soaking in these wonderful soothing and relaxing bath minerals for faster recovery to enhanced exercise performance
HANDMADE IN THE USA
Ingredients: Citric Acid, Titanium Dioxide, Corn Starch, Organic Saturated Coconut Oil, 78 Electrolyte Mineral Complex, Colloidal Gold, SLSA, Phytocannabinoids,.
Directions: Drizzle scoop of Bath Soak into a warm bath for a fizzy, invigorating explosion of color, scent, and moisturizing oils. The salts and oils dissolve when place under running warm water to produce a bontanical extract-infused soak.
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
A dynamic formulation of 78 electrolyte mineral complex and phytocannaninoids that absorbs deep into the skin and muscles. Great for all joint and muscle pain including backache. Assists with chronic pain stimulating the body’s natural healing process. Helps with redness and swelling in the joints, sore muscles and stiffness and soothes general muscular aches and pains. Enhances overall mental and physical balance.
A great choice for post-workout relief.
Perfect for adding to your bath aiding injuries from sports and strenuous activities. Contains a range of minerals essential for the body helping restore the body’s natural balance of electrolytes, often depleted through exercise. Enjoy soaking in these wonderful soothing and relaxing bath minerals for faster recovery to enhanced exercise performance
HANDMADE IN THE USA
Ingredients: Citric Acid, Titanium Dioxide, Corn Starch, Organic Saturated Coconut Oil, 78 Electrolyte Mineral Complex, Colloidal Gold, SLSA, Phytocannabinoids,.
Directions: Drizzle scoop of Bath Soak into a warm bath for a fizzy, invigorating explosion of color, scent, and moisturizing oils. The salts and oils dissolve when place under running warm water to produce a bontanical extract-infused soak.
A great choice for post-workout relief.
Perfect for adding to your bath aiding injuries from sports and strenuous activities. Contains a range of minerals essential for the body helping restore the body’s natural balance of electrolytes, often depleted through exercise. Enjoy soaking in these wonderful soothing and relaxing bath minerals for faster recovery to enhanced exercise performance
HANDMADE IN THE USA
Ingredients: Citric Acid, Titanium Dioxide, Corn Starch, Organic Saturated Coconut Oil, 78 Electrolyte Mineral Complex, Colloidal Gold, SLSA, Phytocannabinoids,.
Directions: Drizzle scoop of Bath Soak into a warm bath for a fizzy, invigorating explosion of color, scent, and moisturizing oils. The salts and oils dissolve when place under running warm water to produce a bontanical extract-infused soak.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CHAMP
Every single person on this planet no matter background, race, age, or experience has the ability to be the champion of their lives, we are just the fuel that ignites the inner champ in you. Each product has been built on the foundation of daily growth for a healthy body and a healthy mind. A world class list of holistic ingredients purified and blended into delicious supplements that release the inner champ physically. All products are designed with universal positive I AM affirmations to help you realize your true potential mentally, to be the CHAMP of your day.
Notice a problem?Report this item