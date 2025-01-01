Your skin is your largest organ, covering the entire human body! It breathes, it protects, and it harnesses the sensation of touch. With that in mind our scientists at Cherry Blossom have created much more than just a topical, it is a highly effective transdermal lotion that allows for quick absorption of CBD and leaves no oily residue. Because we humans usually tend to experience soreness at and around the joints, we added hyaluronic acid, glucosamine and chondroitin to naturally assist the pain-relieving effects of CBD. Again, with no greasy consistency, our transdermal lotion offers a clean cooling relief of muscular and joint pain with a light scent of natural plant terpenes and essential oils.

Our groundbreaking formulation penetrates even the roughest skin’s barrier and carries CBD to the places you need it most. You are using a CBD topical for a reason, and you don’t want a greasy mess or strong offensive scent. Cherry Blossom lotion is a highly effective and penetrating transdermal cream that can be used to target specific problem areas or used daily for soft and healthy feeling skin.

-Available in a sleek 600 ml (2oz) pump bottle that is durable and easy to take with you on the go. Don’t settle for just any CBD skin application, elevate your sense of touch with Cherry Blossom CBD’s cooling transdermal!

read more