Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Baobab Oil: 340 mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil Shower Oil

by Cherry River
Buy Here

About this product

We combine the benefits of organic baobab oil along with 340 mg of our full spectrum CBD oil and citrus scent blend.

Baobab is known to moisturize, soften, and smooth the skin, as well as reduce irritation, reduce the appearance of scars, and stimulate collagen and elastin synthesis under the skin.

Recommended use: put some on after a shower or bath, and let your skin luxuriate through the day. Also can be used as an after shave oil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!