Neat and discreet, our easy-to-swallow, small batch-made liquid soft gels are the perfect way to deliver the benefits of cannabis.



Your Chill, your way.



Formulated using hemp seed oil, Chill Pills are easy to absorb, metabolize, and come in a variety of strengths and strains, with effects ranging from highly responsive to highly relaxed.



Harness The Power of Chill anytime.





Show more