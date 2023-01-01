NOVA is a revolutionary, all-in-one electronic smoking pipe that re-invents the way you’re going to smoke. NOVA is for people that love to smoke flower! The patent pending design integrates a plasma arc lighter with a refillable, interchangeable smoking pod system. NOVA burns clean – no papers, no butane, no coils! Single button operation offers precise control of the lighter so NOVA can be used for quick one-hits, or for as many hits as you want. The fully enclosed pod system creates a natural self-extinguishing effect, so your valuable material only burns when you want it to. NOVA is effortless to use: load pod with ground material, turn power on, smoke! The elegant stainless-steel design is rugged and built for the active lifestyle. It’s palm-size and travels easily in the included pocket-size travel bag. For an even cooler experience, add the optional water bubbler that attaches instantly utilizing magnetic connection.



INTEGRATED PLASMA ARC LIGHTER

Completely sealed design, so it’s windproof and, with no visible flame, is perfect for discreet smoking in the dark. Ignites with the press of a button, giving you instant and complete control over how big, or how little, a hit you want.



REFILLABLE POD SMOKING SYSTEM

Glazed ceramic pods interchange inside NOVA with a quick disconnect of the magnetic mouthpiece. Load ground material directly in the installed pod or fill the extra pods (kit includes a total of 7 pods) and store in the smell proof pod container for later use. The pod system is designed with restricted airflow, which causes a natural self-extinguishing, so your material only burns when you want it to.



BUILT-IN 1000mAh BATTERY

Produces hundreds of hits per charge, with fast charging utilizing a Type-C USB connector.



CONVENIENT TRAVEL BAG

NOVA travels safely in a convenient, pocket-friendly travel bag that’s included in the kit.



PREMIUM QUALITY

The elegant, all stainless-steel body construction (no plastic!) provides long-lasting durability and ruggedness that’ll withstand the modern on-the-go lifestyle.



EASY TO USE

No papers. No lighter. Simply load a pod into NOVA, five clicks to turn power on, smoke! Enjoy one-handed, one-finger smoking with the simple single-button operation.



WATER BUBBLER ATTACHMENT (sold separately)

Transform NOVA into an electronic water pipe with an interchangeable bubbler attachment and enjoy smooth, water-cooled hits.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX:



1x – NOVA Electronic Smoking Pipe

2x – Smell Proof Pod Containers (3x pods per container)

1x – Travel Bag

1x – Replacement Mouthpiece Spring

1x – Replacement pod cap (black)

1x – Loading/Stir Tool

1x – Cleaning Brush

1x – USB Type-C Charging Cable

1x – User Manual

1x – Warranty Registration Card



